FREE instrument workshops online at Barcelona Bluegrass Camp this weekend
Bluegrass Today draws attention to this year's Barcelona Bluegrass Camp, which in response to continuing coronavirus restrictions is being held this coming weekend (5 and 6 Mar.) with free workshops bv Raphael Maillet (F; fiddle) on Friday evening, and by Richard Cifersky (SK; banjo), Martino Coppo (I; mandolin), and Chris Luquette (USA; guitar) on Saturday. Full details are on the website of the Camp (which is also on Facebook) and on Bluegrass Today.
