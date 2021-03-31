'Deep river' from Rick Faris
Rick Faris, who after eleven years with the Special Consensus (including several tours in Ireland) has launched a vigorous solo career. Stephen Mougin's Dark Shadow Recording label announces the release of Rick's new single 'Deep river' from his forthcoming album The next mountain.
Rick wrote the song in conjunction with the award-winning songwriter Mark 'Brink' Brinkman, and recorded it with Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Russ Carson (banjo), Harry Clark (mandolin), Zak McLamb (bass), and Shawn Lane (harmony vocals). More details are on the Dark Shadow press release and on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. The song can be heard on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
