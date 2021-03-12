Celtgrass live from Ireland, 13 Mar. 2021
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, send a reminder that their next epic virtual experience, 'We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland', will be tomorrow night (Sat. 13 Mar.) at 10 p.m. GMT, with all four members together live on stage for the first time since live concerts ceased a year ago. The show will be streamed live in real-time from the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.
Today is the last chance for buying tickets (from $20) and merch bundles (from $22.50), which are on sale now. Garments, commemorative posters, steel pints, and limited release WB3COFFEE are available. Loyalty Early Bird discounted tickets can be bought up to 11.59 p.m. EST on Friday 12 February. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for seven days after the event.
© Richard Hawkins
