Oldtime Central (OTC) published last week a feature by Brian Slattery of Connecticut, 'Capturing the magic', about the tireless work of musician and videographer Dave Wells, born in eastern Kentucky, who has (over nearly thirty years) recorded hundreds of hours of music at Galax, Clifftop, and other festivals from musicians who were, or became, the best of their generation. The videos - or at least a very large number of them - are now on his YouTube channel.
