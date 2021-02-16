Winfield 2021 - an Irish contribution?
Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS, for news that the 49th Festival is scheduled to be held, as in the past, at the Winfield fairgrounds on 15-19 Sept. 2021. The lineup features the artists previously announced, together with several major additions, and can be examined on the poster image (right; click to enlarge).
The poster itself is the third in a series of posters focusing on campground picking, for which Winfield is famous. It comes from a designer who, according to Rex, is based in London, and according to his website is from Kent, but as his name is Sean de Burca we suspect an Irish connection somwhere. Sean is a graphic designer, illustrator, and typographer (and an accomplished acoustic guitarist) who creates album artwork, logos, posters, and other materials for many musicians and record labels worldwide. He is also on Facebook.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home