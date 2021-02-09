'We Banjo 3: Live from Ireland' live online, 13 Mar. 2021
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, announce on their website and Facebook that they will host their next epic virtual experience, 'We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland' on 13 March, with all four members together live on stage for the first time since live concerts ceased this time last year. The show will be streamed live in real-time from the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.
Tickets (from $20) and merch bundles (from $22.50) are on sale now. Loyalty Early Bird discounted tickets can be bought up to 11.59 p.m. EST on Friday 12 February. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for seven days after the event.
