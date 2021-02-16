16 February 2021

The Foreign Landers' new single

Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for the news that the Foreign Landers (see the BIB for 3 Sept. 2020) have released their own tribute to both Tony Rice and Gordon Lightfoot in the form of a single - a recording of 'I'm not sayin'', the Lightfoot song from the 1987 album Blake & Rice.

The Foreign Landers are David and Tabitha Benedict. The new single can be heard and bought on Apple Music, and a video can be seen on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 12:14 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home