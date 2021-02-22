Sessions on Zoom?
The BIB editor writes:
Someone using the Blogger name circleoftime has sent - in the form of a comment on the BIB calendar - the message 'Have any of these sessions gone to zoom?'
Apart from hearing directly of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club monthly meetings, and indirectly of the Sunflower Folk Club meetings, I've received no information of any that have. If any bluegrass or old-time sessions in Ireland are using Zoom, and would like this news to be posted on the BIB, please let me know by e-mail.
