'Runaway man' from Lilly Drumeva (BG)
Lilly Drumeva, singer, songwriter, bandleader, and moving spirit of bluegrass and country music in Bulgaria and the Balkans generally, brought her band Lilly of the West to the 2013 Shannonside Winter Music Festival, where they earned (and received) a very warm reception. Thanks to Lilly for news of her latest single, 'Runaway man' (from the album of the same name), a video of which is now on YouTube. Lilly writes:
Enjoy my new song and video here and subscribe to my channel. Greetings from Bulgaria!
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Recordings, Visiting bands
