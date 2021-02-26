Rick Faris to leave Special Consensus
Special Consensus (USA). Something more to regret is that whenever the band does come, Rick Faris (above), who has been here with the Special C. first as mandolinist and then as guitarist, will not be a member.
Stephen Mougin's Dark Shadow Recording label, which released Rick's debut solo album Breaking in lonesome, announces that he will be leaving the band after eleven years in which they have toured nineteen countries, recorded six albums, and received two Grammy nominations and six IBMA awards. Rick pays tribute to the Special C.'s founder and leader Greg Cahill: 'I have learned so much from Greg and cannot thank him enough for giving me the opportunity to be part of his legacy.'
In addition to his business as a luthier, Rick has the makings of a new album in preparation. More details are on the Dark Shadow press release.
