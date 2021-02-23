23 February 2021

Q&A with Jens Kruger TONIGHT

The Deering Banjo Company announce that the question-and-answer session, following upon last week's masterclass given by Jens Kruger, is taking place tonight (Tues. 23 Feb.) at 6.00 p.m. ET/ 3.00 p.m. PT. (11.00 p.m. GMT). Questions for Jens can be submitted using a form on the Deering Live page.

Last week's masterclass, the third in the series, is devoted to chord substitution for backup, and playing without a capo. The next masterclass, to be given on 16 Mar., will be on single-string playing and right-hand triplets.

posted by Richard Hawkins

