New release from Greg Blake (USA)
Bluegrass Standard magazine of Greg Blake - well known over here from his tours (organised by John Nyhan) as guitarist and lead singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, as a bandleader, and as a solo artist.
Yesterday John Lawless posted on Bluegrass Today the news that Greg's single 'People, places, and songs' on Turnberry Records, featuring Claire Lynch, has been released to radio and will soon be available for streaming and download purchase. A one-minute snatch of it can be heard on Bluegrass Today, where details are given of the stellar accompanying musicians. The single comes from his forthcoming album; Greg expresses his satisfaction at compiling an album completely of original material. The next opportunity of hearing him in person will be welcome.
Labels: Promoters, Record companies, Recordings, Tours, Visiting bands, Visiting players
