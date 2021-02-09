More old-time news from Britain
Paul Bennett of FOAOTMAD, the UK organisation for American old-time music and dance, announces that Bill Smedley's 'Old Time Music Hour' - 'a great show for all old-time-music fans' can now be heard as a podcast, concurrently with Colm Daly's Padlet page. Details on access to these, and on choosing a podcast player, are given on the FOAOTMAD news blog.
*
Croft Farm Water Park near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, has been booked for the FOAOTMAD spring camp (21-24 May 2021) and summer camp (6-14 Aug. 2021). FOAOTMAD emphasise that the camps will only be held subject to whatever COVID restrictions are in force at the time. Anyone intending to attend should contact FOAOTMAD for confirmation.
*
Michael Starkey (right) of Edinburgh, Scotland, offers lessons in old-time clawhammer banjo and acoustic guitar, including online tuition on Zoom during lockdown conditions. One-on-one lessons tailored to the individual student are available, as well as group lessons and workshops, supported by audio and tablature material.
Full details are on Michael's website, together with audio and video examples of his own playing - which the BIB editor finds a treat to listen to, let alone learn from. For example, 'Lucy Neil' on banjo is on the website and on YouTube, while he can be heard playing backup guitar to Jane Rothfield (fiddle) and Cameron DeWhitt (banjo) on 'Farewell to Havertown', a Jane Rothfield composition.
Labels: Britain, Gatherings, Instruction, Media, National Associations, Old-time
