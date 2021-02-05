05 February 2021

Looking to get lost

The BIB editor writes:

Not all that many books have a cover photo showing Bill Monroe, so when this photo appeared at the full size of a computer screen, heading a feature on the Bitter Southerner online magazine, it had my attention. The book is Looking to get lost: adventures in music & writing by Peter Guralnick, which was published by the Little, Brown Book Group last autumn and is available through all the usual channels. The feature is 'Getting caught up: a talk between Marty Stuart & Peter Guralnick'.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 6:24 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home