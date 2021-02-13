Lee Sexton, 1927-2021
The BIB editor writes:
Richard Thompson announces on Bluegrass Today the sad news that Lee 'Boy' Sexton of Letcher county, KY, farmer, coal-miner, and highly regarded banjo- and fiddle-player, performer, and teacher, died on Thursday (11 Feb.) at the age of 93.
Lee Sexton's example has done much to encourage a revival of old-time two-finger banjo playing. As this nine-minute video shows, he could play in two-finger style with the drive, subtlety, and spirit of Scruggs-style playing. The strength, clarity, and precision of his old-time playing, however, is well shown in this six-minute video of him playing and singing 'Shady Grove', 'Little Maggie', and 'Wildwood flower'.
More detail, including photos, three videos, a discography, and a link to a documentary film, are in Richard's BT feature.
