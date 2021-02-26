Klauder & Willms livestream concert, Sat. 27 Feb. 2021
Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms (above) send a special reminder that advance tickets can be bought for their livestream concerts tomorrow night (Sat. 27 Feb.) at 7.00 p.m. GMT, in collaboration with the Pickathon Festival of Portland, OR. The concerts will only be available at the time of the live showing. They will, though, be interactive - the artists will be able to hear applause, and viewers can invite friends into private audio and video chat rooms. Advance tickets can be booked here. More details are on their e-newsletter.
Labels: concerts, Old-time, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home