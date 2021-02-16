Jens Kruger and Alison Brown on Deering Live
Jens Kruger on Deering Live is taking place tonight (Tues. 16 Feb.) at 6.00 p.m. ET/ 3.00 p.m. PT. (11.00 p.m. GMT), and can be watched here, This instalment is devoted to chord substitution for backup, and playing without a capo. According to Deering, 'it promises to be a fun one!'
Last Thursday the great Alison Brown was on Deering Live, playing her deep-tuned Deering Julia Belle banjo and the prototype 'John Hartford Low Banjo' from which it was developed, as well as a banjo in standard tuning. The full eighty-minute interview can be seen on the Deering Live pages or on YouTube.
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Video
