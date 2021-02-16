16 February 2021

Jens Kruger and Alison Brown on Deering Live

The third instalment of the 2021 series of banjo masterclasses by Jens Kruger on Deering Live is taking place tonight (Tues. 16 Feb.) at 6.00 p.m. ET/ 3.00 p.m. PT. (11.00 p.m. GMT), and can be watched here,  This instalment is devoted to chord substitution for backup, and playing without a capo. According to Deering, 'it promises to be a fun one!'

Last Thursday the great Alison Brown was on Deering Live, playing her deep-tuned Deering Julia Belle banjo and the prototype 'John Hartford Low Banjo' from which it was developed, as well as a banjo in standard tuning. The full eighty-minute interview can be seen on the Deering Live pages or on YouTube.

