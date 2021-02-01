Happy birthday, Tom Gray
Thomas L. 'Tom' Gray, a pillar of the bluegrass scene in the Washington DC area and one of the few people to have been inducted twice into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, as a core member of two extremely influential bands: the 'classic' Country Gentlemen and the original Seldom Scene. In the image (right) from the Gents' second Folkways album, Tom is right of centre. A long list of other artists with whom he has recorded over the years is on Wikipedia.
Tom was the first bassist inducted into the Hall of Fame, and while with the Seldom Scene he won the IBMA's Bass Player of the Year award eight times. His many achievements in a number of fields are outlined in the biographical article about him for the Hall of Fame. Happy birthday, Tom Gray!
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home