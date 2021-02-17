Earl Scruggs expounded in eight parts, beginning THIS SATURDAY
Bill Evans (who toured Ireland a couple of times some years back with fiddle star Megan Lynch Chowning) is well respected as player, historian, and teacher of the 5-string banjo. He is now scheduled to present on the Peghead Nation website 'Earl Scruggs: a player's guide', a workshop in eight fortnightly instalments, beginning this coming Saturday (20 Feb.). This aims at complementing and expanding on the ground covered in the book Earl Scruggs and the 5-string banjo, examining in depth all aspects of Earl's playing.
The course costs $200, amounting to $25 a lesson - not a lot, for all that is on offer. A two-and-a-half-minute video in which Bill introduces the course can be seen on YouTube, on Bluegrass Today, and on Peghead Nation, where full details are given and you can sign up.
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Video, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home