18 February 2021

Direct from Caleb and Reeb

The BIB editor writes:

Following yesterday's post giving news from FOAOTMAD, here's a special message direct from Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms (above), clarifying the times and other details for their concerts on Saturday 27 February - which will be as interactive as an online event can be - and giving a link for advance booking. One particularly important point:

The concert will be a one-time live only experience, and will not be available afterward, so don’t go thinking you can just tune in lazily later on, you know who I’m talking to:)

And there's a brief note on the weather in Portland, OR. The message begins 'Hello Richard!', but I'm sure it's not intended to be private.

