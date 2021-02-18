Direct from Caleb and Reeb
Following yesterday's post giving news from FOAOTMAD, here's a special message direct from Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms (above), clarifying the times and other details for their concerts on Saturday 27 February - which will be as interactive as an online event can be - and giving a link for advance booking. One particularly important point:
The concert will be a one-time live only experience, and will not be available afterward, so don’t go thinking you can just tune in lazily later on, you know who I’m talking to:)
And there's a brief note on the weather in Portland, OR. The message begins 'Hello Richard!', but I'm sure it's not intended to be private.
