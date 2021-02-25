Deering celebrates Pete Wernick's 75th birthday TONIGHT
Deering Banjo Company invites everyone to take part in celebrating the 75th birthday of Pete 'Dr Banjo' Wernick on Deering Live tonight (25 Feb. 2021). Viewers can also ask Pete questions in the live chatroom or reply to this e-mail with their questions. The show starts at the usual Deering Live time of 6.00 p.m. ET/ 3.00 p.m. PT/ 11.00 p.m. GMT.
Pete Wernick has been one of the prime movers of the worldwide bluegrass scene since the 1960s as performing and recording artist, radio presenter, bandleader, interviewer, educator, communicator, administrator, historian, innovator, and guardian of tradition. He was a frequent attender, as performer and teacher, at the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals of the Noughties, and before that had performed with his wife Joan at the Athy Bluegrass Festival, which he described as 'small but mighty'.
In the BIB editor's view, it is one of the most-to-be-regretted what-ifs of bluegrass history that Pete Wernick and Tony Trischka have not got together to write the biography of Earl Scruggs.
Labels: Banjo, Celebrations, Education, People
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home