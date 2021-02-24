Darren Flynn releases debut solo single 'Mountain whiskey'
Darren A. Flynn (above), award-nominated Americana musician and songwriter from Dublin, for the news that he will release on Friday 12 March his debut solo single, 'Mountain whiskey', on all music platforms. The song centres on a wily old mountain moonshiner - a familiar figure in old-time and bluegrass songs, but this one is based on a real-life character from Darren's past. Darren plays the 5-string banjo parts with a flat pick (as shown in this YouTube version), nonetheless, it's a hard-driving song which would make a powerful bluegrass number.
The track was produced by Rob MacLeod and mastered at Abbey Road Studios. Brian Lally of RTÉ1's 'Country Time' has described it as 'perfect for a hooch special' and it has already been added to RnaG's late-night (English-language) playlist, as well as playlists of other radio stations across Ireland. It can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music here.
Darren was formerly singer with the multi-national Americana band Mongrel State. The lead single of his most recent album with them, produced by Gavin Glass, was playlisted on RTÉ1, and the album was nominated for the Choice Music Award. He has performed live and recorded sessions for national Irish TV and radio, has appeared on most local radio stations across the country, and has performed at leading Irish music festivals as well as internationally.
Darren is also on Facebook (where his fanbase is at 3.5K and rising), Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Bookings: e-mail or (00353) 85 1022649.
Labels: Americana, Media, Recording studios, Recordings, Songwriting
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home