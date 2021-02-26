Cedar Hill: new single 'The art of love' out today
Cedar Hill, the hard-core traditional bluegrass band from the Ozarks of Missouri and Arkansas, had joined the artists roster of Mountain Fever Records and had released their first single on the label, 'How deep is the lonesome'.
Mountain Fever now announce a new single from the band, 'The art of love', which is being released today (26 Feb.). The song can be heard in full in a feature about the release by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today.
Cedar Hill have made several warmly acclaimed appearances at Omagh festivals and other venues here in the past. Their leader Frank Ray (second from left, above), who founded the band in 1967, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award and is a member of the National Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame as well as the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats.
