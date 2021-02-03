Carolina Blue (USA) in concert online, 6 Feb. 2021
Song of the Mountains, the organisation holding monthly concerts in the Lincoln Theatre, Marion, VA, will present Carolina Blue (right), a highly acclaimed traditional bluegrass band, supported by the rockabilly band Broken Angels. The show will be streamed live and also taped for later TV showing.
Carolina Blue is Bobby Powell (guitar, vocals), Timmy Jones (mandolin, vocals), James McDowell (banjo, vocals), Reese Combs (upright bass, vocals) and Aynsley Porchak (fiddle). Just to single out one member as an example of the band's calibre, Aynsley Porchak won the 2018 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist Award, and is one of the few younger bluegrass musicians whom the great Sonny Osborne mentions with unreserved approval. The March concert in the 'Song of the Mountains' series will be headed by the Kody Norris Show, who would (in happier circumstances) have wowed us all at Westport last year.
