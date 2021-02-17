Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms online concert, 27 Feb. 2021
FOAOTMAD, the UK's organisation for old-time music and dance, announce that a few places are still vacant for the workshop weekend of 27-28 Feb. (see the BIB for 25 Jan.). The banjo workshop is nearly full.
*FOAOTMAD also announce that Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms of the Foghorn Stringband (USA) can be seen in a special livestream concert at 7.00 p.m. (GST; Europe) on Saturday 27 February. General admission $15, ticket + merch bundle $25. The relevant links are:
