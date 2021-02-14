Bill Keith - channelled via Belgium
Our good friend Thierry Schoysman, who was touring in Ireland in January 2020 as mandolinist and singer with the Sons of Navarone (B) and half of the duo Table for Two (B/DK), is also an outstanding banjo player and was a close friend of the late and great Bill Keith. Thierry proves his entitlement in both respects by the too-brief video above from his YouTube channel, in which he plays the Bill Keith composition 'Phlebitis'. The reason for the name is in the note on the video.
