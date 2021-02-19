A T-shirt honouring Tony Rice
John Lawless gives on Bluegrass Today news of a T-shirt tribute to Tony Rice. It's a very attractive design by Colorado banjoist Jake Schepps, with a special appeal for anyone devoted to Tony Rice and aware of his outstanding knowledge of and expertise with Bulova Accutron watches. The design is shown on Bluegrass Today, with more images here, where the shirt can be bought for $25. Shipping is free in the USA, with $10 extra for international orders. All profits from sales go to Backline, an organisation providing mental health and wellness resources for the music industry.
Labels: Commemoration, Garments, Tributes
