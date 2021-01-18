We Banjo 3 cover of 'Wildflowers' coming 29 Jan. 2021
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, announce that their recording of ‘Wildflowers’ (the title track from Tom Petty’s 1994 album) is due for release on 29 January. It will feature Steve Ferrone, who played on the original recording, which was also his first recording with Petty; and (on fiddle and vocals) Martin Howley’s wife Kiana June Weber. More details and links are on the We Banjo 3 e-newsletter.
Labels: Bands, Celtgrass, Over the edge, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home