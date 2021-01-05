Tributes to Tony Rice
Tony Rice special, a unique symposium is on the ArtistWorks YouTube channel: 'Me and his guitar', a three-hour video of a live-stream event in which Bryan Sutton and a pantheon of today's guitar players talk about their experiences with Tony and his impact on their lives and music.
Those taking part include Josh Williams, Tim Stafford, Chris Eldridge, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, David Grier, Tommy Emmanuel, Michael Daves, Jake Workman, Andy Falco, Dan Crary, Norman Blake, Dan Tyminski, Ron Block, Jon Stickley, Dave Bruzza, Jim Hurst, Kenny Smith, Cody Kilby, Trey Hensley, and more. John Lawless writes on Bluegrass Today:
Even if you don’t have time for the whole thing in one chunk, be sure to bookmark this page and contemplate this tribute if you have even a passing interest in bluegrass guitar, and the one and only Tony Rice.
*No Depression magazine publishes online Amos Perrine's 'Through the lens: remembering roots musicians we lost in 2020', with a gallery of photos; and Sierra Hull's fine article on Tony Rice: 'How lucky we have been'.
