Tributes to Mel continue
The funeral of Mel Corry, who died on Wednesday 13 January, took place yesterday. John Nyhan, another central figure of the bluegrass scene in this island, sends the following tribute:
When I think of Mel Corry, I especially think of two things. Firstly as a great bluegrass musician, and secondly as a political activist who cared greatly for his fellow human beings. Mel's passing leaves a huge void in both of the above.
Of course I can never forget Mel's help when the legendary J.D. Crowe and the New South played the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, on 2 and 3 August 1999 (their only shows in Ireland). Unfortunately J.D.'s banjo was damaged on the flight to Ireland, making it unplayable. Mel came to the rescue. Without a second thought he gave J.D. the use of his banjo. One bluegrass legend helping another.
Finally, I knew Mel for over twenty-five years, and we had many a great bluegrass session together. Also some great conversations on many aspects of music and politics.
I can honestly say - Mel Corry; you enhanced my life.
Deepest sympathy to his wife Fiona, sons Seán and Michael, granddaughter Nancy, and extended families.
Love and Peace
John and Gearoid Nyhan
