

Love and Peace

John and Gearoid Nyhan

When I think of, I especially think of two things. Firstly as a great bluegrass musician, and secondly as a political activist who cared greatly for his fellow human beings. Mel's passing leaves a huge void in both of the above.Of course I can never forget Mel's help when the legendaryand the New South played the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, on 2 and 3 August 1999 (their only shows in Ireland). Unfortunately J.D.'s banjo was damaged on the flight to Ireland, making it unplayable. Mel came to the rescue. Without a second thought he gave J.D. the use of his banjo. One bluegrass legend helping another.Finally, I knew Mel for over twenty-five years, and we had many a great bluegrass session together. Also some great conversations on many aspects of music and politics.I can honestly say - Mel Corry; you enhanced my life.Deepest sympathy to his wife, sonsand, granddaughter, and extended families.

