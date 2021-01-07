The Sackville String Band, forty-five years back
In the distractions of the past months, the BIB overlooked an anniversary of the founding, just over forty-five years ago, of what soon became known (thanks to Niall Toner) as the Sackville String Band. Thanks again to Niall for this photo, which has previously appeared on the BIB. It was almost certainly taken by his wife Moira, and shows the band at its second public (if that's the word) performance, in the basement of Hartigan's in Leeson Street, Dublin, early in December 1975.
In the foreground are your editor and his Jedson 6006 'Symphonic' with tunnel 5th string, and Niall with his recently acquired 'The Gibson' A-model mandolin. The banjo just visible behind them is almost certainly being played by Mick 'Black Dog' Daly of cork, a core member during the band's first year. Hairstyles are moderate by the standards of that time.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home