The IBMA's Tony Rice tribute reader
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has issued a special e-newsletter, 'Recollections of Tony Rice', compiling tributes, memories, and other contributions by a wide range of distinguished musicians in bluegrass and country music, in memory of Tony Rice, supreme master of bluegrass guitar, who died on Christmas day.
The IBMA release has an appendix of links to ten other obituaries or appreciations published in newspapers, journals, or online media. These, like the newsletter itself, include photos and videos from Tony Rice's long career as soloist and member of a string of musical combinations.
