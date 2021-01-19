19 January 2021

Ten Hens at Westport, 2018

Thanks to Des Butler for a further photo featuring the irreplaceable Mel Corry. This shot shows the Tennessee Hennessees playing in - we believe - McGing's bar on High St., Westport, Co. Mayo, during the 2018 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. The lineup is (l-r) Bill Johnston, Sean McKerr, Laurence Hill, Mel (taking a lead break), and Colin Henry.

