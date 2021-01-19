Ten Hens at Westport, 2018
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. The lineup is (l-r) Bill Johnston, Sean McKerr, Laurence Hill, Mel (taking a lead break), and Colin Henry.
Labels: Bands, Commemoration, Festivals, History
