17 January 2021

Tabitha Benedict: video introduction to bluegrass banjo

Thanks to the European Bluegrass Music Association Facebook for the news that today (17 Jan.) Tabitha Benedict (above) of Co. Armagh launched on YouTube a twenty-minute video 'Introduction to the bluegrass banjo' on the Midnight Skyracer YouTube channel. Starting from a basic description of the banjo, this video forms part of a series of introductions to the bluegrass instruments by the members of Midnight Skyracer, and can also be seen on the band's Facebook.

Tabitha also gives online banjo lessons via Zoom/Skype or FaceTime; total beginners to more advanced players are all welcome. Details are available through her website.

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:11 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home