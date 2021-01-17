Tabitha Benedict: video introduction to bluegrass banjo
European Bluegrass Music Association Facebook for the news that today (17 Jan.) Tabitha Benedict (above) of Co. Armagh launched on YouTube a twenty-minute video 'Introduction to the bluegrass banjo' on the Midnight Skyracer YouTube channel. Starting from a basic description of the banjo, this video forms part of a series of introductions to the bluegrass instruments by the members of Midnight Skyracer, and can also be seen on the band's Facebook.
Tabitha also gives online banjo lessons via Zoom/Skype or FaceTime; total beginners to more advanced players are all welcome. Details are available through her website.
