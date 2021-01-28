Rhiannon Giddens on Deering Live tonight, 8.00 p.m. GMT
Deering Banjos announce:
We are very excited to feature Rhiannon Giddens on Deering Live. Rhiannon has been a longtime Deering banjo artist and was a founding member of the Grammy Award winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. She since has forged a very successful solo career. Her latest album, There is no other, featuring Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, was produced by iconic producer Joe Henry and is an astounding work. Tune in to hear Rhiannon play, talk about her artistic process, what she is working on, and more. You can also ask Rhiannon questions in the live chatroom.
The company are also running a photo contest for owners of their instruments: a photo of you with your Deering banjo could be on the front of the next Deering digital catalogue. Find out how to enter here.
