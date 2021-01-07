Red Hat Acoustic Music Club: 10th virtual meeting, 8 Jan. 2021
Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, announce:
Hi all Red Hatters. Our 10th virtual session tomorrow. Onwards and upwards, keep the music going. Looking forward to hearing you. Paul & Anne.
In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
