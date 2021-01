*

*

Thanks tofor the sad news of the death, two weeks ago, of(b. 1932), one of the leading pioneers of bluegrass in the Mid-Western USA. Red Cravens was best known as guitarist and singer together with the three Bray brothers. They made one studio album, under the name 'The Bluegrass Gentlemen'; two other albums,and, were compiled from live tapes and issued by Rounder Records . Their music was hard-core bluegrass in the lineage ofand the. More details, together with two audio tracks and a discography, are on Bluegrass Today The BIB also notes with regret the death three days ago (23 Jan.) of(née Bain), musician, teacher, and an undoubted pioneer of bluegrass in her native New Zealand as fiddler with the Hamilton County Bluegrass Band . The HCBB were the second band from outside the USA to appear on the cover ofmagazine (Sept. 1969; the Bluegrass Specials from Vienna, Austria, were the first in February 1969).published two articles on them by their mandolinist, who wrote 'as far as we know we're the only bluegrass group around with a female fiddler' - very likely true at that time. The band became full-time professionals after Christmas 1968, and in the '70s were among the first bands from outside North America to tour in the USA. Colleen married the HCBB banjo-player,. During the last ten years she became a respected teacher at East Tennessee State University. More details, together with a tribute video and photos from the band's history, are in the obituary byon Bluegrass Today The September 1969 issue ofalso included a photo and feature on the English bluegrass pioneer Pete Sayers (1942-2005), who was then working in Nashville as a music presenter on WSM TV.

Labels: History, People, Pioneers