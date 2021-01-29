New website for Some Neck Guitars, Dublin
Some Neck Guitars, now at 4 Dean St., Dublin 8, announce the launch of their new website:
You can find our complete range of stock and browse with new user-friendly options and features. You can also get in touch with us directly with our new chat box if you need a hand with anything!
High-quality electric guitars constitute the company's main stock, but the acoustics currently on hand include a 1945 Martin D-18. Some Neck Guitars are also knowledgeable, sympathetic, and capable when it comes to repair and maintenance work (see the BIB for 24 May 2019). Under COVID restrictions they are unable to offer a click-and-collect service, but are shipping out all over the world in response to online orders.
