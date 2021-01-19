New resources for banjo beginners from Joff Lowson
Joff Lowson (right) of Bristol, England, for news of additional resources for his banjo instruction website, which was already impressive when the BIB first mentioned it in August 2015. Joff now reports:
I’ve recently updated several of the free pages to make a great resource for complete beginners. In particular the beginners page has a lot of new material on it, as does the easy song page.
As the BIB made clear in 2015, Joff's website is packed with material and good advice, well organised and well presented, especially with a view to making learning easier for the beginner, whether they're familiar with bluegrass and old-time or not. With thirty years' teaching experience, he is an accredited Wernick Method teacher, a member of the Buffalo Gals (UK) old-time band, and one of the organisers of the old-time music workshop weeks in Spain. He has also recently made some new recordings: a fine example is his composition ‘Penny’, in old-time style. The video was shot in the Andalusian mountains.
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Video, Visiting bands, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home