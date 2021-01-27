Mygrassisblue.com feature Alan Bibey & Grasstowne album release, 29 Jan. 2021
mygrassisblue.com team in Co. Wicklow, in collaboration with Billy Blue Records will bring an Album Release Feature to their www.thebluegrassjamboree.com broadcast this coming Thursday, 28 January, the eve of the release of the new album by Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Hitchhiking to California.
This feature is part of a strategy to spice up the one-year-old show, while at the same time continuing to build meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships with the wider professional bluegrass community (promoters, artists, labels etc.), and staying visual and relevant during the ongoing pause in all things live bluegrass. Here's a brief video introduction to the Feature, which mygrassisblue.com have put together, and have been spreading on social media during the past week:
Dave Byrne of mygrassisblue.com reports:
The Feature will run for about 20-25 minutes and will comprise an interview with Alan (already in the can) and exclusive first plays of two tracks off the album, which we’re very excited about and grateful to Billy Blue for greenlighting.
John Lawless on Bluegrass Today has been giving the forthcoming album several mentions. The BIB warmly recommends www.thebluegrassjamboree.com as one more of the worthy resources that mygrassisblue.com are making available.
Labels: Agencies, CDs, Media, Record companies
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home