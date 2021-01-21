Learn fast, clean flatpicking from Trey Hensley (USA)
Trey Hensley (who first played in Ireland in 2016 at the 22nd Dunmore East International Bluegrass Festival, in his well established duo with Rob Ickes) can now kearn from him in an online flatpicking instruction course, Trey Hensley's road map to playing fast and clean, costing $30.00. Further details are on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, which contains a one-minute promotional trailer for the course (also on YouTube).
Labels: Festivals, Guitar, Instruction, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home