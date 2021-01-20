Larry Sparks on live-stream video, 24 Jan. 2021
Bluegrass Today for news of a treat this coming weekend for fans of traditional bluegrass: Larry Sparks will be interviewed on live-stream video for an hour by Brian Eyster on Sunday 24 Jan. at 8.00 p.m. (EST). The interview is presented by the Signature Sounds record company as part of their Home Sessions series.
The event is free, but viewers should register for it here, where more details are given about Larry - the 'King of Bluegrass Soul' - and Brian Eyster, and there are links for making donations.
