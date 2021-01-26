Kristy Cox (AUS) wins three more awards
news that in this year's Golden Guitar Awards in Australia, Kristy Cox has received the awards for Traditional Country Album, Female Artist, and Bluegrass Recording of the Year. The first of these is for her album No headlights, and the third is for the track 'Finger picking good', featuring guitar wizard Tommy Emmanuel. A video for this track can be seen here.
Kristy and her band were in Ireland in May 2019 on a tour arranged by the mygrassisblue.com team, whose preparations to bring her back for a European tour in 2020, and again this year, have (like so much else) been disrupted by the pandemic. Don't miss her whenever she does come back.
Labels: Awards, Recordings, Visiting bands
