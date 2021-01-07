Jens Kruger masterclass programme: in progress
Jens Kruger on Deering Live was given on Tuesday 5 January, and can now be seen as a forty-eight-minute video on the Deering website and also on YouTube. The subject is 'Intuitive playing & melody'.
Four further masterclasses will be given in the series, following at three-week intervals into March. The full schedule, with topics of each class, is shown on the Deering website. Jens's introductory talk about his masterclass series, with musical demonstrations, was first shown in live stream on 17 Dec. 2020 and is now on YouTube. One revelation in the course of that video is that he will be inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame in 2021.
