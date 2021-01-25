Instead of Gainsborough: FOAOTMAD workshop weekend, 27-28 Feb. 2021
October the BIB relayed an announcement by FOAOTMAD, the UK's national association for old-time music and dance, stating that as their normal November workshops had had to be cancelled due to COVID restrictions, a weekend of online workshops would be available free to FOAOTMAD members in November. In consequence of the cancellation of this year's Gainsborough festival in February (the main annual old-time event in these islands), FOAOTMAD now announce on their Workshops page:
Following the success of the online workshops last November and the disappointment many of you have felt over the cancellation of Gainsborough, we are going to run further online workshops for banjo, fiddle, guitar (with the addition of voice) and dance, over the weekend of 27th and 28th February 2021. All four workshops will again be FREE to FOAOTMAD members and each will have a maximum of 30 places.
You will find additional information and an application form on this page. The arrangements of intermediate/advanced workshops for this autumn will be based on any Covid19 restrictions in force at the time.
Details are similar to those for the November workshops, and are set out fully on the Workshops page, the FOAOTMAD news blog, and the poster image above (click to enlarge).
