IBMA Women in Bluegrass Summit, 7 Jan. 2021
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Women’s Council will hold an interactive Women in Bluegrass Summit tomorrow (Thurs. 7 Jan.) at noon ET (11.00 a.m. CT), to include panel discussions and presentations on gender equity from renowned artists and women in the bluegrass business. Zoom capacity is already full, but the event can be watched on Facebook. Details of the programme (subject to change) are outlined in the IBMA e-newsletter. The photo above looks back to a time before social distancing.
*
Looking forward to a return to normality in performing and recording music, the IBMA has also issued a special event safety message, emphasising in detail the need for full cooperation, communication, and transparency among all persons and parties involved. The message comes with links to resources applicable to the USA, Canada, and the UK, and the following caution is given twice:
This information is provided as a starting point for your own research and consideration of federal, state, and local health and safety regulatory requirements and other practices that may support a safe return to in-person creation and sharing of music. It does not constitute legal advice.
