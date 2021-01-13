IBMA awards show 2020 to be rebroadcast on Mon. 18 Jan.
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces in its latest e-newsletter that the 31st Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, will be re-broadcast by Count On Me NC on Circle TV and affiliated platforms, on 18 January at 8.00 p.m. (ET), repeated at 12.00 a.m. (ET). This is the first-ever virtual format for the awards show; it was taped at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, with additional performances and presentations from across the US, and was originally broadcast during IBMA Virtual World of Bluegrass 2020. It was met with critical acclaim, and has been viewed by a record number of bluegrass fans.
The BIB is not sure how accessible Circle TV is to viewers in Ireland, but guidance is on the Circle TV website. Details of the show are on Bluegrass Today.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home