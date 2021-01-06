Historical markers from the Bluegrass Situation
Weekly Dispatch issued by the Bluegrass Situation online magazine celebrates twenty years since the US release of 'O brother where art thou?' in December 2000.
Among other contributions are 'Ricky Skaggs remembers Tony Rice' and a reissue from September 2016 of 'Tony Rice on the legacy and impact of Clarence White', a major interview by Desiré Moses in which, among other things, the story of how Tony came to acquire Clarence's now-legendary D-28 is told in his own words.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home