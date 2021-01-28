Douglas, Tuttle, Brown, and more on Transatlantic Sessions, 29 Jan. 2021
8 Jan. the Celtic Connections festival team in Glasgow had announced that this year's festival programme would include a Transatlantic Sessions online concert beginning at 7.30 p.m. on Fri. 29 Jan., in the form of a 70-minute video. This performance will be available to watch for one week after 29 Jan. to accommodate different time zones.
No names of artists taking part in this concert had then been mentioned, but the latest e-newsletter from Celtic Connections lists Jerry Douglas, Aly Bain, Scottish folk singers Julie Fowlis and Kris Drever, Molly Tuttle, and Alison Brown.
