Celtic Connections 2021: 'Transatlantic Sessions' concert, 29 Jan.
Celtic Connections festival team in Glasgow announce on their latest e-newsletter that this year's festival is now only a week away from starting (15 Jan.-2 Feb.), and that the programme will include a Transatlantic Sessions online concert beginning at 7.30 p.m. on Fri. 29 Jan., in the form of a 70-minute video. This performance will be available to watch for one week after 29 Jan. to accommodate different time zones.
No details are given of artists taking part, but the website says: 'We couldn't have a Celtic Connections without Transatlantic Sessions, which welcomes the regular all-star lineup from here in Scotland and across the pond for 2021.' Tickets are £10, which includes booking fee; and the concert is included in the Celtic Connections 2021 festival pass, so no ticket is needed for this event if you've already bought a pass.
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home